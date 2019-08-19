VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Trading Up 1%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.59 and last traded at $46.01, approximately 9,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

