Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Set at $15.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) received a $15.00 price target from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 3,255,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,058. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

