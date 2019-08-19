Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.95.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,815,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

