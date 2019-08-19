Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.22 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002508 BTC on major exchanges including Coinroom, OOOBTC, Poloniex and Binance. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $55,175.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,152,374 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

