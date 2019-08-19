Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 638.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 638.60 ($8.34).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 565 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of VSVS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 463.20 ($6.05). 214,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 449.40 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 561.56. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

