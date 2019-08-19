Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Acquires 752 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $23.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,201.57. 739,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,192. The firm has a market cap of $809.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,158.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,154.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

