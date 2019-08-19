Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $106.41 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 9.5% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $106,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.55. The company had a trading volume of 112,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,574. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

