VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex and Upbit. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $20,252.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002387 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00144963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004380 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,457.94 or 1.00587992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00041245 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,992,841 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

