Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

VTV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 11,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

