Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lessened by Sunesis Advisors LLC

Sunesis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 41.1% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 240,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $149.34. 81,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.