Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 211,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 461,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.