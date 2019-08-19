Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,565. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

