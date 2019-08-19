Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,374,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

