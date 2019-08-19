Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 297,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.