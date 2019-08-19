Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735,488 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,884,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

