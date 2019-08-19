Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,827 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

ARWR traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 63,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,572. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

