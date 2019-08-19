Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the period. Templeton Emerging Markets accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Templeton Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.