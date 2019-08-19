Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.24. 13,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $73.37.

