Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $234,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tesla by 89.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $92,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,413.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $189.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $394.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

TSLA traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.11. 3,000,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.06) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $15,785,800. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

