Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 189,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,523,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.