Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 4,800 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,479,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

