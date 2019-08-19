VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 747.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

