ValuEngine Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.
Shares of PFGC opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,292.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $861,280. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 212,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.