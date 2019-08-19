V Systems (VSYS) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $353.67 million and $11.73 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001823 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00262759 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.01334341 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022901 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00092942 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000423 BTC.
V Systems Coin Profile
Buying and Selling V Systems
V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.
