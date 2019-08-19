USDK Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009287 BTC on major exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00269228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.01340431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00094028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.