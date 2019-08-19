Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

