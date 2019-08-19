Usca Ria LLC Purchases Shares of 3,370 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after acquiring an additional 298,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,892,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 39.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,374,000 after purchasing an additional 196,481 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 291.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 194,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DLR traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.63.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,475,604 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.