Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. 56,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

