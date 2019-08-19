USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. USA Compression Partners posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. 139,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.