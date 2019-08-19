Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given a $29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a $29.00 target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,934. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

