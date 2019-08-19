UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.93. 1,267,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,574. The company has a market cap of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.