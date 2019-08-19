UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

