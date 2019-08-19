United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 175,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,759,000 after purchasing an additional 256,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2,667.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 404,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after buying an additional 389,437 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $126.61. 265,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.30. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

