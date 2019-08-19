United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €58.10 ($67.56) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.72 ($49.68).

UTDI opened at €28.58 ($33.23) on Thursday. United Internet has a one year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a one year high of €46.36 ($53.91). The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.69.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

