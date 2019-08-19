Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Position Raised by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ultralife worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 40.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 48.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Ultralife Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.