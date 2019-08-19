Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $2.02 million and $381,933.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.42 or 0.04796274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,856,376 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, BitForex, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

