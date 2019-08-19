U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Boosted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

USB traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.72. 81,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

