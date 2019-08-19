Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

TUFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,079,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,764,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $20,773,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,711,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. 5,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

