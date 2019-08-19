TTC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $263,551.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $263,551.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.70 or 0.04798626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000923 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 796,551,485 coins and its circulating supply is 339,526,329 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

