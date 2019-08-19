Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,115 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $31,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,089,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 1,695,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,297. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

