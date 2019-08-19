Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,056 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,504. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

