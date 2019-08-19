Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned about 0.67% of RGC Resources worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RGC Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 81,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 73,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 185 shares of company stock worth $5,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

