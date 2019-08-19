Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 658 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after buying an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,919,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after buying an additional 858,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $290,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 100,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

