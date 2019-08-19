Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,900. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $204.68 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.