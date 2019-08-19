Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,854. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

