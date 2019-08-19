TrueUSD (TUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $348.68 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $195.88 million and approximately $348.68 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Binance, HitBTC and Kuna.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00265710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01354964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000426 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 195,458,407 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bitso, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, WazirX, Crex24, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kuna, Koinex, Upbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

