Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0047

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $385,140.00 and approximately $51,317.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.01328166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.