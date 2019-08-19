Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point set a $38.00 target price on Triton International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,029. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,274.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 116.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 331.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

