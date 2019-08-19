Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBOX. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.87) price objective (down previously from GBX 153 ($2.00)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.01.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). On average, research analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 36,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.