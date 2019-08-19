Trican Well Service’s (TOLWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.49.
About Trican Well Service
