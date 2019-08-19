Trican Well Service’s (TOLWF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,904. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.49.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

